Stenger: Do better about snow removal

Ugh, it’s disgusting walking today (Tuesday) on the east side of Casper, excuse me, trying to walk on the east side of Casper, where the businesses of our great city are rude to people who don’t drive, who are elderly including myself. Ridiculous, I couldn’t even find a place to or a way to cross the city didn’t do their part either sidewalks on corners everywhere where inaccessible it was ridiculous! Then trying to find a bus stop as well. They too didn’t clear their places. Ridiculous! It is now nine days. Nine days.

Hey people, wake up. In some states if an elderly were to fall on a businesses sidewalk they can sue for injuries and successfully collect, I don’t know about here, but I almost got hit several times yesterday because I was pushed to walking in the street and into traffic. Why? Because there was no sidewalks. Ridiculous!

Come on Casper clean up our sidewalks help our people keep our elderly, kids and friends safe and happy, if you can bend an elbow drinking a beer in a bar you surely can shovel some snow, If I at 64 can shovel a path for even older people in my complex, you young men and women can help clear this snow. Is it to much to ask? Let’s make Casper look better come on ugh, Ridiculous and disgusting, miserable, it’s time businesses on the East side of Casper, go outside look from the street at your business see what I see ask yourselves do you care about what anybody sees? If you do, well move that snow, make a path even if it’s for someone you may not know. Well I have said my piece. I hope I don’t fall in the street next time I am out an about, but I do hope someone cares enough and I see a sidewalk or two shoveled.