Stepans: Take our cowboy culture to Washington

The University of Wyoming’s slogan is that “The World Needs More Cowboys.” I would agree with that. The definition presented by UW is one of “restless curiosity,” “daring to chase down new answers,” “outside thinkers,” “trailblazers” who carry a “torch of progress.” However, when I think of a cowboy (and my dad was a cowboy), I think of an honest, upright citizen who works hard and won’t stand idly by when there is “cheating and lying going on.” So, I’m proud that all of these characteristics define the citizens of Wyoming. However, it is fairly obvious that the cowboy culture is not present in Washington. I realize this is a complex job, but when I see that members of the Senate refuse to allow witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial and that subpoenas were blocked by the administration, I am deeply concerned! My hope is that you take the cowboy culture with you as you represent the citizens of Wyoming in Washington. Please insist on hearing the testimony of witnesses and enforce subpoena power. Our system of democracy depends upon it!