Stepans: Thank you for your courage

Thank you so much for standing up against Trump's attack on our democracy! Thank you for representing Wyomingites who support the truth and have disdain for those who are so committed to the Republican party that they can no longer see "right from wrong"! Perhaps not everyone who is thankful for your actions has sent an email or voiced their support, but every single person with whom I've spoken (Republican or Democrat) is thrilled that you have the intestinal fortitude to take public actions that support our democratic institution! You have given us hope!