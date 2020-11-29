Stepans: Where is the integrity of the Republican Party?

Editor:

Senators Barrasso and Enzi:

To say I am disappointed in the Republican Party is a huge understatement. My father was a proud Republican and he would be outraged at the behavior of members of the Republican party as they support conspiracy theories and outright lies.

You know as well as I do that neither Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden or Kamala Harris are not socialists.

You know what Donald Trump is doing in terms of weakening the institutions of our democracy.

You know Donald Trump is mentally and psychologically stunted and his claims in terms of a rigged election are lies.

Members of the Republican party are standing by while our election process and the preservation of our precious democracy is being undermined.

The once proud Republican party has members who exhibit no integrity or backbone. It has become a downright disgrace. Why don't you stand up for truth to preserve our democracy?

MARY BETH STEPANS, Cheyenne

