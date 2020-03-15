Stephenson: More police enforcement is needed

Editor:

What is much needed is higher police enforcement, particularly when there is a reduced speed limit. The WYDOT rolling signs reducing the speed limit during bad weather are well-placed and seem to be very accurate for conditions, but many many times when I have been driving at the lowered speed, I've been passed at a high rate by truckers as well as cars. There appears to be no regard for the lowered speed.

Mount a large education campaign on the need for the temporary speed limit reductions. Make it an alarm on cell phones just like an Amber Alert when cell phones are in a reduced-speed area. Also needed is lower limit enforcement! Even if the cops aren't giving out tickets, they have stopped and counseled folks with the seriousness of the conditions, slowing them down.

After a road closure, open the road in a staggered fashion and do it slowly, having two snow plows or troopers in the lead, side-by-side driving slow enough for safety, like leading a parade. I have been exactly in this situation in Colorado heading south on I-25 and even though I was anxious to get to Denver, being stuck in yet another accident on the highway was also unacceptable as at least we were moving forward.

Thanks for listening to folks' concerns and tapping into many collective ideas of readers.

LEE ANN STEPHENSON, Riverside

