Stocks: It's time the GOP embraced the truth

Editor:

Honorable Republicans in the United States Congress:

Throughout the January impeachment proceedings, I distinctly remember you and your Republican colleagues stating that it was an election year and we needed to “let the voters decide” in November. Well pardner, they have, so let’s quit all the cult of personality theater we’ve been subjected to for the past four years and call it free and fair.

Please speak out publicly and refute this Trumpian nonsense that the election was “stolen” from him. If the election was fraudulent and Biden’s win is illegitimate, then logically wouldn’t all the Republican wins in said election be illegitimate as well? I mean, if the dog won’t hunt, why are Republicans like Lindsey Graham, eating a pheasant their dog supposedly could not have retrieved?