Stocks: It's time the GOP embraced the truth

Editor:
Honorable Republicans in the United States Congress:
Throughout the January impeachment proceedings, I distinctly remember you and your Republican colleagues stating that it was an election year and we needed to “let the voters decide” in November. Well pardner, they have, so let’s quit all the cult of personality theater we’ve been subjected to for the past four years and call it free and fair.
Please speak out publicly and refute this Trumpian nonsense that the election was “stolen” from him. If the election was fraudulent and Biden’s win is illegitimate, then logically wouldn’t all the Republican wins in said election be illegitimate as well? I mean, if the dog won’t hunt, why are Republicans like Lindsey Graham, eating a pheasant their dog supposedly could not have retrieved?
Fact is, Trump lost the election to a greater margin of votes than he won with in 2016. I also remember he called that win a ”massive landslide”, so what are we waiting for? The next moves Republicans make will determine whether the American People can continue to have faith in their electoral process and rebuild the good standing of American Democracy and Rule of Law across the globe. If not, they will have once again stood by in complicit silence while Donald Trump attempts to subvert and undermine the very foundations of that Democracy for his own gain.
The election outcome is clear, obvious and irrefutable. The American People have spoken, not with their voices, but with their votes. I admonish the Republican Congress to step up in defense of Democracy and honor the oath they took to also protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, bring an end to the silence and for just once in seventeen years, act on their conscience to embrace the truth in a non-partisan way.
Sincerely,
WILLIAM STOCKS, Dixon
