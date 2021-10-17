Stransky: Biden should admit he was wrong

If you were the President of the United States today, what is the first thing you would change? There are many to choose from, including the immigration policy, inflation, oil prices, the pipeline situation, crime across the nation, etc. Our current President has managed, in only nine months, to totally screw up all of the above. The border needs to be closed and the wall finished. The current situation is pure chaos. I challenge anyone who thinks Biden's policy is good to go to the border and pick up two or three illegals and take them home with you to care for. I don't want my tax dollars doing it. We are no longer energy independent like we were a few months ago. Gas prices have doubled and now Biden wants to buy oil from some of our enemies, Russia included.

All the oil we need is right here in the U.S. if he will allow us to get it. Inflation is through the roof. Almost everything we buy has increased and those hurt most are low to middle class people and the elderly who live on fixed incomes. Crime across the country is out of hand and Biden never addresses the situation. Worst of all was the Afghanistan debacle. Leaving American citizens and allies behind, not to mention the $85 billion worth of equipment. All in all this is not a very rosy situation we live in today. I really can not blame it all on Biden because it is really the people behind him who are pulling the strings. He simply does what they tell him to do and says what they tell him to say. They won't even let him take questions at a news conference afraid of what he might do or say. Well Mr. Biden, it is time to grow a spine and admit that you were wrong. Please try to change things before it is too late for all of us.