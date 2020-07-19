Strickler: Occidental land purchase is for the future

Editor:
I believe that the Great State of Wyoming should absolutely spend the money and buy land that is currently owned by Occidental Petroleum Company. This is real planning for the future of Wyoming. Owning the actual land rights to more of our state will benefit the people of Wyoming for generations. Take the money out of their current investment and spend it on buying real property in the state. It will be a great buy and it will be proven in the years after this.
I worked for a major oil company for many years and saw my company do this many times. It was beneficial for them to actually own the surface rights along with the mineral rights to make the best decisions in how to develop the land for the present and the future.
BOB STRICKLER, Lander
