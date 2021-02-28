Stroud: WGFD should protect wildlife, leasing ban or not

A ban on federal oil and gas leasing in Wyoming could indeed push oil and gas companies to lease and develop more state and private land eventually. Concluding that a ban on federal oil and gas leasing will limit Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s ability to mitigate impacts to wildlife though is a cop-out.

Ideally, oil and gas development should be done in areas where they can avoid and prevent negative impacts to wildlife in the first place. Ideally, mitigation is the last resort, because mitigation has never been sufficient to restore populations that were lost. If WGFD is worried about state or private land leasing’s impacts on wildlife, WGFD should be working extra closely and proactively right now with the Office of State Lands and Investments, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and the Governor’s office to make sure future oil and gas development doesn’t jeopardize fish and wildlife on non-federal land.