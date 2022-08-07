Stubson: Perkins gets it done

Editor:

So many candidates spend so much time promising to do great things when they are elected, it is sometimes hard to remember that there are a few who have actually done more than promise. Drew Perkins is one of those people.

While Drew’s opponent pays lip-service to reigning in government and controlling government spending Drew has actually done it. Drew was a leader in the effort to study how government could be more efficient, how Wyoming could cut spending without hurting the people it serves. The result was a successful effort to cut millions from Wyoming’s budget.

Empty promises are just that. Elect somebody who gets things done. Vote for Drew Perkins.