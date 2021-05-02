Suonno: Wind energy isn't the solution you think

Editor:

To officials and residents of Albany County and Wyoming:

Wind energy is anything but “green” and “clean.” Wind installations are bad enough but placing one southeast of Laramie, in the site selected for the Rail Tie Project, compounds the damage exponentially. Disrupting this space would contribute to climate change, not lessen it.

Exploitation of this vital area comes at the expense of thriving wildlife populations, delicate flora, and archaeological remnants of indigenous cultures. ConnectGen enacts an imperialist model of colonial exploitation. The people of Albany County and Wyoming who participate in and benefit from this exploitation are complicit in the ecological and cultural violation.

ConnectGen will impose its plan on our home, reap the profits from Houston, and leave us to cope with the effects. Grass grows back, but animal migration routes will be permanently disrupted, artifacts lost, and the terrain forever scarred by subterranean blasting, bulldozing, and terraforming.