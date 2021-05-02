Suonno: Wind energy isn't the solution you think

Editor:
To officials and residents of Albany County and Wyoming:
Wind energy is anything but “green” and “clean.” Wind installations are bad enough but placing one southeast of Laramie, in the site selected for the Rail Tie Project, compounds the damage exponentially. Disrupting this space would contribute to climate change, not lessen it.
Exploitation of this vital area comes at the expense of thriving wildlife populations, delicate flora, and archaeological remnants of indigenous cultures. ConnectGen enacts an imperialist model of colonial exploitation. The people of Albany County and Wyoming who participate in and benefit from this exploitation are complicit in the ecological and cultural violation.
ConnectGen will impose its plan on our home, reap the profits from Houston, and leave us to cope with the effects. Grass grows back, but animal migration routes will be permanently disrupted, artifacts lost, and the terrain forever scarred by subterranean blasting, bulldozing, and terraforming.
If this sounds histrionic, consider the science. That wind turbines are inefficient and redundant is proven. Their only “positive” aspect is profits for a few at the expense of all. If you support the Rail Tie Industrial Wind Project, at least admit it’s for money, not for the environment, future generations, or any other platitudinous, virtue-signaling justification.
And know that when homeowners can’t sell property near turbines; when cows miscarry calves; when people develop anxiety from high-frequency emissions; when blades slice eagles to pieces mid-air; when bats suffocate in the air pressure vacuum — it is your fault.
If I am melodramatic, it is to convey the blatant stupidity of this installation. I like to give the benefit of the doubt; perhaps people don’t know the facts. By now, however, I am not the first to highlight these problems. If you are ignorant of the damage this project will cause, do not make judgements about it until you are informed.
If you then approve of this project, if none of this means anything to you, if you believe beauty, nature, truth, life, and integrity have a price, then I pity you. Enjoy your money. You can’t take it with you.
MAY SUONNO, Laramie