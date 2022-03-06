Sutherland: Is the Legislature making war on women?

Editor:

Currently there are two bills in the Wyoming State Legislature that are of concern to me. The first is the abortion bill. This bill, in case Roe v. Wade is overturned, would make all abortions in Wyoming illegal. It does not allow for any exemptions such as rape or incest or health issues. I thought women had fought long enough to allow at least some control over our own bodies and now this!

The second bill is making it a felony if any pregnant woman is found using meth or other opiates. I don’t think anyone should be using these drugs, but if they determine a woman is, and she is charged with a felony, what happens next?

(Now before it cleared the chamber on a vote of 46-13, House Bill 85 was amended to order Wyoming judges to sentence first-time offenders to probation and treatment rather than prison.) But if she is charged the second time and goes to prison, then what happens to her and the baby for medical attention? Are the legislators going to find funding for prenatal care, for delivery fees, for medical care for the baby and mom after delivery? Do our legislators look at unintended consequences? Since often it boils down to dollars, might it not be better to fund the social service agencies and have them help these girls/women with educational materials, medical attention and counseling?

The other thing I noticed in these bills is that no where is a man involved, only women are being punished. The last time I checked it takes two to make a baby. Is the Legislature making war on women from the Equality State?

These two bills make me very angry. If anyone feels the same, please let your legislators know. You can find their emails on line at wyoleg.gov.

MARTHA SUTHERLAND, Ten Sleep

