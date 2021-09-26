Sutherland: Pray for our country

This last Sunday, I listened to Dr. David Jeremiah, a pastor, talk about the evils of socialism and how inexorably our leaders are taking the United States toward this evil. I would encourage every reader to listen to this sermon — it is only about 15 to 20 minutes and worth every second. The web site is: Television - DavidJeremiah.org and the title is A Cultural Prophecy — Socialism. A comment attributed to Edmund Burke is: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” But what he did say was: “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” What we as true Americans need to realize is that we cannot be a silent majority. We have to voice our opinions to our leaders. So, I am asking anyone who listens to Dr. Jeremiah’s sermon to let our Congress people know what you believe, post it on Facebook or any social media you can. We must let our opinions be heard and we cannot let our country slide into Socialism.