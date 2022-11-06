Swenson: Lummis should support access to affordable prescriptions

Editor:

Polls consistently show that a majority of people who vote Republican, Democrat or independent support enabling Medicare to negotiate prices with the big drug corporations rather than allowing those corporations to unilaterally set and raise prices at any time. That’s why politicians of both parties have supported Medicare negotiations over the years, including President Trump during his election campaign and President Biden, who repeatedly urged Congress to take action on the issue last year.

In August, Congress finally delivered. Lawmakers passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act that requires drug corporations to negotiate prices in Medicare Part D, the prescription program for seniors, stops drug corporations from raising their rates faster than inflation and establishes the first-ever cap on out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions. It caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month for Medicare enrollees, makes all vaccines free and provides additional help for low-income seniors who are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why I’m very concerned to see Wyoming's Sen. Lummis leading the effort to repeal these reforms before they are even implemented.

This law is the best news to come out of Washington, D.C., for a long while and one of the few things that everyone can agree on regardless of what state they are from or which candidates they vote for in elections. Disease doesn’t care which politicians you support: it can strike at any time. When it does, everyone needs access to affordable prescription medicines that can treat the condition and help people take care of their families.

Access to affordable medicine can be a reality for everyone in our country. I urge Sen. Lummis to abandon her support for repealing a law that will benefit her Wyoming constituents and which many of us have been waiting on for years. The drug corporations have thousands of lobbyists and unlimited resources to fight the implementation of Medicare negotiations – they don’t need Sen. Lummis to protect their enormous profit margins by blocking this law. Wyoming seniors and their families deserve better representation than that from our senator.