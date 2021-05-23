 Skip to main content
Tanner: Proud to be Wyomingites with Cheney
Tanner: Proud to be Wyomingites with Cheney

Editor:

Many years ago when first registering to vote, we proudly checked Republican, have never wavered nor missed any election.

A recent editorial by our state Republican leaders spoke disparagingly and snidely about "the likes of" Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Jeff Flake. We gasped, then laughed. Those calm, centered people are three of our heroes in the party! Another certainly is Liz Cheney. Were another volume of "Profiles in Courage" ever written, she would surely be front and center. Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise? Not a chance, with their up and down, yes and no, fealty to the rude, crude, foul-mouthed, former (thankfully) leader that Liz has challenged. We are so proud to be her constituents and to share the term Wyomingite with her!

JANE AND BOB TANNER, Casper

