Taylor: Communities need livestock grazing on public land

Editor:

The fact that livestock grazing on federally administered lands is very small compared to the amount on private lands is not new information. While I was a federal range specialist many years ago, it was common knowledge. That doesn’t mean it’s insignificant or that “no one would miss the money” as stated by Mr. Molvar. Livestock producers are a significant part of many small communities across the western United States. They contribute greatly to the economy of those communities and many serve in various leadership roles. Many depend on the use of federal lands during the grazing season so they can produce hay and feed on their private pastures to feed their livestock through the winter months.

Mr. Molvar states that “…livestock grazing is important to the select few who profit from it.” There are approximately 24,000 grazing permits administered by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service (Information gleaned from the internet). That’s not a “select few” if you consider the impacts on the communities associated with those permits. There are whole communities and regions of the western U.S. built around the livestock industry.

Mr. Molvar referred to a “scientific study” that found that livestock grazing increases wildfires. What “scientific study” is the source of that statement?

“Cattle and sheep producers play a critical role in reducing the buildup of grasses and other fuels that contribute to the risk of catastrophic wildfire across a broad landscape.” — Understanding the Value of Grazing, Public Lands Council, March 21, 2021.

Nothing is said about the psychological and emotional impact of the removal of livestock grazing from Federal lands in associated communities. If livestock grazing is removed from public and Forest Service lands, which is intimated by Mr. Molvar, whole communities could be devastated or even destroyed. A whole culture could be lost.

Over the years since I started my range career, there have been many environmental groups that have tried to remove livestock grazing from federal lands. There was even a campaign called “Cattle Free in ’93.” Is that the intention of the study behind Mr. Molvar’s comments? I pray not.