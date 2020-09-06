Taylor: H.R. 763 is a way to energy's future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

After reading the article, “Rocky Mountain Power forges ahead with $2 billion transmission line in Wyoming,” I am hopeful that Wyoming’s energy is heading in a sustainable direction. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) would incentivize the increase in wind energy and ensure Rocky Mountain Power heads toward its Energy Vision 2020, rather than use the transmission line to further support coal mining and combustion. It is crucial to ensure that the primary energy transmitted through the lines is wind, as there are numerous existing wind facilities in southeast Wyoming, not to mention the potential for new ones.

H.R. 763 puts a price on carbon and the money collected from the carbon fee would then be equally allocated to citizens in the form of a monthly dividend check; the government would not keep any of the money from this fee. The price on carbon would steadily increase over time, allowing companies to adjust to renewable resources and Wyoming would already have its foot in the door if the transmission line focuses on wind and other sources of renewable energy.

Wyoming may have coal now, but it will always have wind and the opportunity for wind turbines, solar panels and geothermal plants. Being a red state, H.R. 763 is a bipartisan and effective solution designed to create jobs, improve health and put money directly into American citizens’ pockets.

SIENNA TAYLOR, Jackson

