Taylor: Support the reconciliation package for Wyoming's future

What I love about living in Wyoming is the beauty of the landscape. I spend my free time hiking the trails in the Bighorn Mountains during the summer months and it is my deep connection to the natural environment that urges me to write this letter.

I was very concerned to read the summary of the report recently released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This report has arrived during a summer of record breaking heat and intense fire activity near and around Wyoming. Some days I can’t even go out into the woods because of the heavy smoke. Out forests, air quality, water levels, and fisheries are adversely affected by the changing climate.

Wyoming is an energy producing leader in the United States. Coal mining and oil drilling have provided jobs and filled the state coffers for more than a century. Today, the demand for coal is plummeting and job loses in the energy sector are hurting Wyoming families and communities. Wyoming also has some of the best wind and solar energy potential in the nation. Support a clean energy producing future for Wyoming by reaching out to our congressional leadership to support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. We must replace fossil fuel subsidies with clean energy tax incentives so Wyoming can continue to be an energy producing leader in wind and solar power. We can protect our forests, air, and water while providing good paying, clean energy jobs now and for our families in the future.