Tear: Medicaid expansion and suicide prevention go hand-in-hand

Editor:

Anything that helps to address the tragedy of suicide is a welcome advancement. Wyoming is state No. 1 (with nearly double the average) in the nation for suicide rates; the legislature is to be thanked for its good work on funding the suicide crisis lifeline for the long term.

Would it not therefore also be germane for the Wyoming legislature to reconsider expanding Medicaid expansion to cover 11.4 % of Wyomingites who currently live at or below the poverty level? "Financial difficulty," (according to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) contributes largely to suicide, let alone lack of adequate healthcare. Medicaid expansion also offers its own substantial suicide prevention services.

Gov. Gordon’s primary objection to Medicaid expansion is the cost. Yet numerous studies have documented the dramatic benefits of Medicaid expansion to people who gain coverage, and a healthier populace is more productive with fewer healthcare costs. In addition to the overall well-being of the people and their states, those with Medicaid expansion, including Montana (with 115,000 enrollees), also enjoy long-term fiscal savings.

If suicide prevention has been made a priority by Gov. Gordon in his current first and upcoming second terms -- then Medicaid expansion should be reconsidered for the poorer residents of the Equality State. It’s the humane thing to do.