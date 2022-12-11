Tear: Religion has no place in policy making

Editor:

Cynthia Lummis and Liz Cheney are hardly bed-fellows these days, but lo -- they both voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. That’s progress!

But what is not progress is the letter sent to Cynthia Lummis, signed by 48 pastors from the Wyoming Pastors Network, based in Thayne, asking her to reverse course -- citing the usual irrelevant Bible-babble. Those Jackson pastors are: Scott Austin of the Community Bible Church; Eric Davis, Matt Mumma, and Colby Stevens -- all of the Cornerstone Church.

Per the First Amendment, religion has no place in U.S. policy-making; yet these pastors don’t seem to care. Maybe the Bible says that's OK? If the Church wishes to have such an influence on U.S. policy, it should pay taxes.