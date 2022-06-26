The Paris Climate Accord is the US's Trojan horse

Editor:

I think a Trojan horse has entered our country.

We all remember the Trojan horse, where the Greek soldiers entered the city of Troy inside a wooden horse, and then at night got out of the horse and opened the gates to Troy so the other Greek soldiers could get in.

The Paris Climate Accord is America’s Trojan horse. While there is disagreement over whether or not climate change is man-made, it is generally accepted there has been a warming of the planet that has accelerated over the past four or five decades.

In order to err on the side of protecting our planet, I think we should assume global warming is real and that man has contributed to it. However, we must reject the Trojan horse that unfairly burdens the United States and is damaging our economy. Inflation must be stopped and we should encourage the responsible use of fossil fuels to provide the energy we need at a reasonable cost.

The lithium-ion battery used in electric cars starts to degrade from the first time it is charged. Electric car batteries last five to eight years. They weigh 960 pounds. They have caused dozens of fires in landfills and it is estimated that 24 billion pounds of batteries will need to be thrown away by 2030.

In landfills the batteries release toxic chemicals, including lead and nickel, which have found their way into our soil and groundwater supplies. We have an already fragile power grid with blackouts and rolling blackouts. It does not need the additional strain of recharging millions of electric car batteries.

The bottom line is there is no energy source that does not have an environmental impact. The electric everything experiment should be considered an experiment. The CEO of Chevron recently said he did not think we would ever see another refinery built in the United States.

If elected, I would try to prove him wrong, as we need a flourishing, stable, and environmentally sensitive fossil fuel industry. We need to get the Trojan horse out of our country and we need to do it now.

STEVE HELLING, Casper

