Thomas: Become an organ, eye and tissue donor

Editor:
My daughter Kathleen was a neat freak. She enjoyed school, had many friends and loved spending time with her family. When she passed away in 2008, it was a really difficult time for our family, but it came as no surprise that Kathleen wanted to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. She was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known, and organ, eye and tissue donation is the ultimate act of kindness.
Through her act of kindness, two people had their sight restored after receiving her corneas and 20 more people’s lives were saved and healed after receiving her tissue. To honor Kathleen’s gift of life, I have dedicated myself to lifting our community up and raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation locally and across the country.
April is National Donate Life Month, and this year, I am celebrating by joining Donate Life Wyoming and inviting others to #ShowYourHeart with an act of kindness. We could all use a little more kindness in hard times like these. While we’re all working to stay together while we’re apart, there are still plenty of things you can do to support neighbors and friends from a safe distance, including: visiting DonateLifeWyoming.org to sign up to become a donor, if you aren’t already registered; checking on your neighbors; calling or writing letters to your loved ones; or donating to organization that are helping people in need.
I encourage you to join me and Donate Life Wyoming in celebrating National Donate Life Month by sharing your acts of kindness with friends and followers on Facebook using #ShowYourHeart and tag @DonateLifeWyoming.
I am so proud of Kathleen and her decision to be kind in life and after her death through organ, eye and tissue donation. Now more than ever, we need acts of kindness, small and large, to remind us that we’re all connected, and I hope that others will follow my daughter’s example and give the gift of life.
PAT THOMAS, Cody
