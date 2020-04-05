Thomas: Become an organ, eye and tissue donor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

My daughter Kathleen was a neat freak. She enjoyed school, had many friends and loved spending time with her family. When she passed away in 2008, it was a really difficult time for our family, but it came as no surprise that Kathleen wanted to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. She was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known, and organ, eye and tissue donation is the ultimate act of kindness.

Through her act of kindness, two people had their sight restored after receiving her corneas and 20 more people’s lives were saved and healed after receiving her tissue. To honor Kathleen’s gift of life, I have dedicated myself to lifting our community up and raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation locally and across the country.