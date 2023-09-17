Editor:

I’m asking the Wyoming Game & Fish Department to feed our wildlife this winter. All the future trends by the weather forecasters say the upcoming winter will be just as bad as last year’s winter.

Do something to save the wildlife we have left. It is terribly upsetting to many native Wyomingites to know that so many antelope and deer were lost to starvation, and probably moose as well. Feeding could have saved them; Daniel Richins and Ron Dean agree as stated in the article on Cowboy State Daily.

Many deer in towns around Wyoming survived because people were feeding them; maybe not feeding them anything remotely healthy for them, but they are alive. Thank you, WGFD for adjustments to some hunting areas.

But I ask please, feed the wildlife. Develop a plan and carry it out. The Wyoming people are counting on WGFD to manage, conserve and assist our wildlife.