Thomas: Vote for Vickery!

Dear Natrona County Republican Voters,
I would like to express my support for the best Republican candidate for County Commissioner candidate, Vickery Fales Hall. I am voting for Vickery in our primary on August 18th and urge all my fellow voters to do so as well.
The number one job of our County Commissioners is to responsibly manage the county budget. Fiscal conservatism is a Wyoming Republican value that will always guide Vickery’s decisions. We have challenging years ahead of us and our county commissioners will be faced with tough choices. Vickery is dedicated to making tough choices during this financial time. She will responsibly use our taxpayer dollars to make strategic cuts and investments.
She is a passionate advocate for our public lands. Growing up on a dude ranch between Cody and Yellowstone, she understands the importance of local control over public lands and that multiple use is the best use. Ranching in Wyoming necessitates dealing with the many government agencies -- BLM, Forest Service or the National Parks Service. Working with all of them requires strong local leadership and strong local voices to counter the forces of outside influence — Vickery knows how to do that. She believes in multiple use, oil and gas development, hunting and fishing, recreation and preserving access to our public lands.
Vickery is a mother, a cancer survivor and a community volunteer. Her work at the Wyoming Community Foundation for the past 9 years has helped countless organizations and families build a better Wyoming. Vickery is a problem solver and a hard worker with Wyoming values. I hope you will join me in supporting Vickery Fales Hall for Natrona County Commissioner on August 18th!
SUSAN THOMAS, Casper
