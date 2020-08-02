Thomas: Vote for Vickery!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Dear Natrona County Republican Voters,

I would like to express my support for the best Republican candidate for County Commissioner candidate, Vickery Fales Hall. I am voting for Vickery in our primary on August 18th and urge all my fellow voters to do so as well.

The number one job of our County Commissioners is to responsibly manage the county budget. Fiscal conservatism is a Wyoming Republican value that will always guide Vickery’s decisions. We have challenging years ahead of us and our county commissioners will be faced with tough choices. Vickery is dedicated to making tough choices during this financial time. She will responsibly use our taxpayer dollars to make strategic cuts and investments.