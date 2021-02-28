Thompson: 2022 midterm elections started early

So, Trump got acquitted. I suppose that’s no surprise, but it’s extremely disappointing. Despite early signs after the Capitol attack that some Republicans might finally break ranks with him, they have instead chosen cowardice in the name of party stability and their own re-elections. Not only does this send a dangerous message that future presidents can do the same things that this one did and get away with it, it will also send a message to his base that they won a victory. We were going to have to face them in the next election anyway, but now that’s even more the case. And let me be clear about one thing. Donald Trump is worse than a fascist. A fascist can at least commit to a cause. He commits to nothing but his ego. But that doesn’t stop people in his echo chamber from believing him and defying all logic.