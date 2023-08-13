Editor:

I recently found out that the Miami police department has donated 101 small arms to the Ukrainian military that had previously been confiscated. 148,000 rounds of ammunition was also added to the donation by another contributor. Multiple news agencies have covered this story, and it is easily looked up online.

This sounds like an excellent idea to me, because every little bit helps in Ukraine’s fight for freedom.

Many police departments, no doubt, sell their confiscated arms to the dealers that they receive arms and ammunition from. This is a very cost-effective choice. However, if there is the possibility that a donation can be done, affordably, especially in a group donation by multiple police departments, then I think this option should be pursued.

The arms selected for this can be hand-picked for good condition and being able to fit the standard ammunition the Ukrainian military has in use.

When I first heard about this, I also saw that other people were promising to reach out to their own police departments. I proceeded to do the same, and reached out to city, county, and state level authorities.

As a resident of Cheyenne, I would like our various police departments to contribute what they are able to such an important cause. I further want this to become a trend, and for police departments across the country to donate what they can. Anyone reading this letter who agrees with me, please reach out to the same authorities and those in your area. Every little bit helps when so much is needed, even with the aid that has been promised.