Thompson: Contact board members to ensure you have a choice

Editor:

Wyoming Classical Academy’s supporters insist their proposed charter schools are needed due to poor history/civics education. They promise they’ll create citizens who’ve learned to think by memorizing facts about great Americans. Yet, rather than engaging in public processes to improve curriculum or open charters, they maneuvered to pass a law to make it easier for a state board to approve charters and took away your choice.

That decision may eventually destroy the state’s public schools as a Trojan horse to do so, now the fifth best in the country, by defunding underfunded public schools, scalping high performers, and preying upon low income and special education student populations.The 1776 Curriculum developed by Freewill-Baptist-founded nondenominational Christian Hillsdale College isn’t curriculum and won’t solve our civility crisis.

History’s filled with controversy. Professional public history educators know it’s not possible to teach students how to think without exposing them to differing points of view. Teaching students how to think requires the ability to encounter them, evaluate evidence, support conclusions, and explain reasoning which is what they do. 1776 doesn’t teach how to think but rather teaches what to think in a manner worthy of Maoist reeducation or false claims about the teaching of Critical Race Theory. The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) cannot approve public money to advantage narrow, sectarian views in violation of Wyoming’s Constitution, requiring careful public examination, oversight, dialogue and accounting.

It’s ironic that in the name of “choice,” supporters deprive students of agency and communities of choice after opening parent information meetings with public prayer. All Christians should be alarmed. The European Wars of Religion (7-18 million casualties) or New England’s religious persecutions suggest endorsing sectarianism or religious nationalism doesn’t expand choice but rather the opposite, as our wise founding fathers agreed in separating church and state and granting us freedom of conscience.

I urge you to contact SLIB members asking them to suspend their decision pending thorough review by professional historians and educators, and to contact lawmakers asking them to return your choice.

Sincerely,