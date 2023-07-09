I applaud Superintendent Degenfelder for her bold action plan for Wyoming's public education system. Degenfelder is correct, schools must be transparent and must respect the rights of parents.

Empowering parents and eliminating political bias are crucial elements for Wyoming students to ensure that they have a well rounded factual education free from political agendas.

Transparency and parental rights are essential components for a successful educational experience for all Wyoming students. Our Wyoming legislators, our school district administrators and our school boards have failed us!! I want to thank you, Superintendent Degenfelder, for your leadership and courage to stand for what is right. Stay strong. Wyoming stands behind you.