Thompson: Johnson is the right choice for HD57

Editor:

I am appealing to the voters of House District 57 to please not vote for Jeanette Ward and to vote for Robert Johnson instead.

I realize some people will select Ward just because she is the Republican candidate and Johnson is a Democrat. I am asking them to rethink that decision and take a moment to consider some facts about Ward before they vote.

First, Ward is still pretty much an outsider to our community. She has lived here just a little over a year.

Next, she was a controversial member of the school board in Illinois. Information regarding her time there is available on Google

In addition, Ward is an extremist in her conservatism. This is frequently manifested through her involvement with Moms for Liberty and the many times she’s talked to the school board about her belief the schools push pornography on its students. She also addressed what she calls the “circle of death” and asked the Natrona County School District Board if they are going to partner with “the abortion mills” and “use public funds to refer students” to them. And, most recently, she used a fire and brimstone Bible passage to threaten the board.

Finally, I had a conversation with her once because I wanted to point out that the information she was sharing on an issue was false. When she asked where I got my information, I told her it was in an article on the front page of the Casper Star Tribune. She told me the newspaper lies.

HD57, please vote for Robert Johnson. He’s a fourth-generation Wyomingite, parent, outdoorsman, UW alum, with teaching, business, and oilfield experience. Please don’t let an “R” behind a name determine who is the best candidate.