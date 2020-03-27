Thompson: Lead with confidence, not with fear

Personal responsibility, not government mandates, need to prevail during this challenging pandemic. We need to allow businesses to be open, pay their employees and allow healthy patrons. Our communities should trust that immunocompromised people stay home, as well as those that are currently ill or have been recently exposed to ill people. In addition, let's have personal accountability for personal hygiene. If we all wash our hands and stay home when sick, the virus will not spread so quickly as to overwhelm our health care system.

As it stands with Governor Gordon's extension of school and business closures to April 17, we are only delaying the inevitable spread of the virus while deeply damaging the livelihood of many residents. Have we considered the cost of the interruption in our children's education? Have we considered the damage done to our small businesses across the state? What about our once-booming tourism and hospitality industry? By taking a position of fear instead of confidence, Gordon is crushing our second leading industry, in terms of GDP. With the decrease in tax revenue from coal, business sales and travel, where will our legislators come looking for revenue during the next budget session? We should all expect more from our leadership from a state that prides itself on rugged individualism.