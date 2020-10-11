Thompson: Politicians should use evidence, not ideology

Editor:

It isn’t an exaggeration to say that Cheyenne felt like a post-apocalyptic hellscape the other day. The sky was orange, and it was raining ash. And if you went outside, you might have trouble breathing. Why? Because the Mullen Wildfire, located in the Medicine Bow National Forest, is over 170,000 acres in size and 21% contained

Wildfire season keeps getting scarier. And until we take action to address climate change, this trend will continue to worsen. Climate change isn’t responsible for every wildfire - but it is responsible for making them worse. Wyoming wildfires are fueled by dead trees, killed off by bark beetles that thrive in warmer winters, and by increasingly severe droughts. Scientists have traced both factors to anthropogenic climate change.

To address this crisis, we need people in government who understand and appreciate science. That’s why I urge each and every Wyomingite to vote for Merav Ben-David for U.S Senate this fall. She’s a brilliant teacher and a gifted scientist who makes decisions based on evidence, not political ideology.

CONNOR THOMPSON, Cheyenne

