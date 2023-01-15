Thompson: Representation in media matters

What I want to talk about today is representation in media. For a long time, many groups have been kept out of popular depictions in movies, books, TV, etc. This includes non-whites, women, non-Christians, LGBTQIA+, autism, neurodivergence, and others. This reinforces and normalizes a perception of these people being outsiders, and leaves these groups themselves in a place of not being acknowledged or validated. Made to feel othered or against the ideal. Worse yet, many of these groups were actively demonized and misrepresented for years, which only made matters worse. This has begun to turn around, and many recent depictions have been inclusive and positive, but the fight isn't over. Many people see this 'woke entertainment' as a threat to their own perception of reality, and the conservative wing of this country has stepped up its vilification, disruption, and threats to keep children ignorant. Because of this, entertainment companies like Disney and Netflix have been caught in the middle. I want to specifically note Disney, because they have sabotaged two of their recent properties. 'The Owl House' premiered on Disney Channel, but had its run arbitrarily capped due to a same sex relationship being depicted (though their excuse was that it 'didn't fit the brand,' which made no sense), and the movie 'Strange World' had its advertising budget scuttled due to its depiction of the same, even after it was barred from airing in over twenty countries. Disney is stuck in an established practice of minimizing such representation so it can easily be censored when selling overseas. Pixar is on record saying that their own content was really cut down for the same reason. Whatever conflict is happening within Disney, I want truth and representation to win out, and I want other companies to do the same. They need to stop sabotaging art and their own creators for the sake of conservative money, and they need to embrace the vision of a free and open society. Please watch these and other properties as a means of telling them that you feel the same.