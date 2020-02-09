Thompson: Shock over Supreme Court decision

I’m appalled and surprised by the recent State of Wyoming Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the jury’s guilty verdict in the Tony Cercy sexual assault case. Appalled at their decision because the evidence was clear that this young victim woke up in the middle of the night stripped naked with Cercy between her legs. I’m surprised that they let him off due to a technicality in the judge’s incomplete instructions to the jury. But the Supreme Court’s decision was unanimous, so Judge Forgey must have really messed up. Judge Forgey knew that the million-dollar attorneys hired by Cercy would look at any and every loophole. Would the jury have found him innocent with proper instructions? Not with the evidence presented at the trial. Forgey failed our community by not preparing and allowing the jury’s guilty verdict to get overturned. Cercy goes free after the victim spends over two and a half very difficult years trying to help our community get a predator off of our streets. Judge Forgey failed us and I urge you to vote against his retention this November when he is up for retention. I would think all five members of our Wyoming Supreme Court would concur with my recommendation.