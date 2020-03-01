Thompson: State has a spending problem

For example, perennial legislator, Speaker Harshman is often quoted as saying "Conservatives pay their bills." This platitude does not seem to take into account that fiscal responsibility transcends political affiliation. Also, this doesn't seem to take into account that our conservative legislators pay the bills by "raiding the pot." That doesn't sound very conservative to me. Maybe it's time to go back to the drawing board for the "conservatives" that Speaker Harshman is referring to in his message. I challenge Speaker Harshman and other conservatives in both chambers to find meaningful spending reductions during this session. A bloated government at any level is an ineffective one, to say the least. Our legislative leaders must be held accountable for how they choose to spend our tax dollars. After all, let's not forget that they work for us.