Thompson: This is not a time to gamble with Wyoming schools

Editor:

Dear Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board members:

I write today to urge you to put the decisions you are making on charter schools in Wyoming on hold until the following issues can be discussed by all of the stakeholders and a report issued to the public.

1. An analysis of the broader effects that charters will have on schooling systems as a whole in the state of Wyoming.

2. The lack of regulation charters will have when local control has been removed.

3. The level of political influence (“Powerful Political Players”) charters will attain when the state’s elected officials are the decision-makers regarding these schools.

4. What academic, financial, and facilities impacts a potential charter would have on existing schools and districts within our rural state.

5. The legality of religious prayer at public meetings regarding the establishment of a charter school within the state and its Constitution.

6. The depth and quality of oversight; evaluation of teachers and facilities; and assessment of equity among all students when decision-making is put in the hands of centralized elected officials.

I have not included Superintendent of Public Schools Brian Schroeder in this communication because I believe he is not a public school advocate.

I tried to read the entire bill on wyoleg.gov but found the red lettering on a white background extremely difficult to follow and blatantly unfriendly.

This is not a time to gamble with Wyoming schools. Please postpone your final decision-making until the items listed above can receive a thorough analysis. Thank you.