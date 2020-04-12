Thompson: Time for a balanced approach to COVID-19

Editor:
I want to commend Governor Gordon for not issuing a shelter-in-place order for the State of Wyoming. Before I continue on, I want to be clear that you can be a proponent of both saving lives and saving the economy. However, a balanced, common-sense approach is needed to accomplish this.
In terms of saving lives, social distancing has been attributed to playing a role in "flattening the curve." After all, in Wyoming, we have approximately 10 percent of those tested for COVID-19 as positive cases. Wyoming is also the only state in the Union to have zero fatalities attributed to this novel virus. Let's continue to heed the medical advice that is reiterated every cold and flu season -- wash our hands and stay home when sick! We can do that to help "flatten the curve" without closing down vital community businesses!
However, social distancing among the other health policy mandates seems to have been a cure worse than the disease regarding our state and national economy -- and personal responsibility to boot. Over ten million people filed for unemployment within the last several weeks. The estimated unemployment rate in the U.S. is approximately 12-13 percent. The lengthy problems associated with high unemployment have nasty impacts on our family units and community overall. The lingering impacts of unemployment and a severely depressed economy will have a far greater strain on the healthcare system in terms of suicide deaths, substance abuse and many other unforeseen externalities compared to the COVID-19 situation. Also, let's not forget the fact that, to date, Wyoming highways have proven to be more lethal than COVID-19. Where is the public outrage to have the government protect us from other dangerous, potentially fatal activities?
Our economy and our individual freedom are on a proverbial ventilator being read their last rites. It is time for our nation to stand up for a balanced, common-sense approach to handling COVID-19.
KELLY THOMPSON, Laramie
