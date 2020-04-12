Thompson: Time for a balanced approach to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I want to commend Governor Gordon for not issuing a shelter-in-place order for the State of Wyoming. Before I continue on, I want to be clear that you can be a proponent of both saving lives and saving the economy. However, a balanced, common-sense approach is needed to accomplish this.

In terms of saving lives, social distancing has been attributed to playing a role in "flattening the curve." After all, in Wyoming, we have approximately 10 percent of those tested for COVID-19 as positive cases. Wyoming is also the only state in the Union to have zero fatalities attributed to this novel virus. Let's continue to heed the medical advice that is reiterated every cold and flu season -- wash our hands and stay home when sick! We can do that to help "flatten the curve" without closing down vital community businesses!