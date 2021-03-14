Thompson: Unity isn't disregarding consequences

The GOP likes to talk about unity, when it suits them. They like to talk about getting back to important things like COIVD relief, when it suits them. They like to talk about putting the virus behind us, when it suits them. But they don’t seem to actually be concerned with doing what needs to be done. The Senate should’ve been able to do two things at once, in handling a proper impeachment trial and passing relief. The speed with which the House voted for impeachment in the first place it’s just an easy excuse to avoid looking at the facts. Their calls for unity seem to be in protecting themselves by closing ranks behind a monster who resembles a fascist and those like him. And the time for putting this virus behind us is after it has been defeated, not while we are still enduring it. Unity does not mean a disregarding of consequences for wrongs that have been done. Yes, the founders wanted the impeachment process to be used sparingly, but that does not mean an excuse to never use it at all. I can also understand that the first vote, whether it was constitutional, can influence a persons second vote, to acquit. But the fact is that it was constitutional to impeach a former president, so he may be barred from federal office and consequences can be known to everyone. Any healing that we have as a nation has to involve ridding ourselves of Trump’s stain. We need to support Progressive and Democratic organizations and politicians, protect moderate Republicans in the primaries, and primary the rest of them out from the left. Whether they are closing ranks with Trump or supporting even worse people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green should be pretty clear signs.