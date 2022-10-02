Thompson: Vote Grey Bull for US House

I'd like to give a shout out to Lynette Grey Bull, who is running for US House. Hageman won the Republican primary, and is not only an extremist, but a proxy of the disgraced former President. Many of us tried to support Liz Cheney, and even switched party affiliations to help avoid an extremist win. That tactic failed, so now we are left with the final choice for the general election. In opposition to Hageman, Lynette Grey Bull stands for the health, safety, and prosperity of all Wyoming residents. She wants healthcare and energy policies that are forward thinking. She wants to address the epidemic of violence against vulnerable populations. And she wants an economy prosperous enough to support all of us. As we move closer to the general election, and especially if you opposed Hageman before or didn't vote at all, please vote early, vote with your conscience, and support Lynette Grey Bull for US House.