Thompson: We need leaders with empathy, integrity, and common sense

Editor:

Our country is deeply politically divided. Corruption and extremism run amok. I've had enough, and I'm sure others feel the same.

This November, we need to elect leaders with empathy, integrity, and common sense. Here in Wyoming, one such leader is Dr. Merav Ben-David, who's a candidate for U.S. Senate this fall.

Dr. Ben-David is uniquely capable of working across the aisle, because, as an accomplished educator and scientist, she knows how to work with, and listen to, everybody. She is exceedingly skilled at making complex issues easy to understand -- having met her as I attended the University of Wyoming, I can personally attest to this -- so we'll always know what she's fighting for, and why.

As we get closer and closer to Nov. 3, vote early, vote with conscience, and please, for the love of our country, vote for Merav Ben-David.

CONNOR THOMPSON, Cheyenne

