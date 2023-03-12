When are we going to wake up. We are being invaded and infiltrated by the Mexican cartel and doing nothing. If an other country were sending drugs and criminals here it would be an act of war. AMLO is not a friend of ours and the biggest action we could take against him would be to stop all the transfers of money to Mexico. We are giving these migrants money and they send what they can back to Mexico, billions of dollars taken from our economy. We are being invaded in every big city. We are loosing 100,000 people a year and do not attempt to stop the invasion. Some states are starting to look at laws to punish any one selling fentanyl with death or long imprisonment but nothing from the feds. Mexico has become dependent on the billions they receive from us. We could pay most of the cost of supporting the immigrants with the money they are sending back and it would immediately get AMLO’s attention.