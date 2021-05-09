Thorson: The oilfield takes hard work, luck

Editor:

Joy Bannon with WWF could do a little more research before writing an article on a subject she obviously knows very little about -- namely the oil and gas industry. She writes about leasing land for $1.50 an acre without knowing the details. This is for federal minerals not state and any land leasing for that price is what is known in the industry as goat pasture or probably worthless because there is no production in the area. The leases are often in a group of leases which are put into a pool of land and are drawn for because no one will bid on them.

If a company or individual decides to take a chance and drill a well his chance of hitting production is probably 1 in 20 or more. If he should get lucky and hit production he will be facing a royalty of 12 to 16 percent plus state taxes of about 15 percent before he gets anything so he starts out with less than 75% of the income to pay his expenses.