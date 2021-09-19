Throgmorton: Department of Education's reputation is tarnished partisan rhetoric

Editor:

I respect Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. She put together a cracker-jack staff of professionals at the Department of Education and the result has been demonstrable improvements in the K-12 system. Kudos for that!

But I do not like where she is going by taking a contrived national conversation about race and lodging opposition to it in our state statutes. It was surprising to see the hyper-partisan language in the Department of Education (DOE) press release announcing State Senator Driskill’s bill. I’m not sure what was gained by including the assertion that Nancy Pelosi wants to impose Critical Race Theory (CRT) on Wyoming (she doesn’t), but I know the credibility of the DOE is tarnished by a press release that includes the kind of ugly partisan rhetoric we hear on TV.

Some people working in the DOE are Republicans, some are Democrats, some are other parties, and some don’t care about politics. But all of them own this press release. The Department of Education, not Superintendent Balow, has taken a stand, and that stand excludes the 82 million people who voted for President Biden.