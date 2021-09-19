Throgmorton: Department of Education's reputation is tarnished partisan rhetoric

Editor:
I respect Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. She put together a cracker-jack staff of professionals at the Department of Education and the result has been demonstrable improvements in the K-12 system. Kudos for that!
But I do not like where she is going by taking a contrived national conversation about race and lodging opposition to it in our state statutes. It was surprising to see the hyper-partisan language in the Department of Education (DOE) press release announcing State Senator Driskill’s bill. I’m not sure what was gained by including the assertion that Nancy Pelosi wants to impose Critical Race Theory (CRT) on Wyoming (she doesn’t), but I know the credibility of the DOE is tarnished by a press release that includes the kind of ugly partisan rhetoric we hear on TV.
Some people working in the DOE are Republicans, some are Democrats, some are other parties, and some don’t care about politics. But all of them own this press release. The Department of Education, not Superintendent Balow, has taken a stand, and that stand excludes the 82 million people who voted for President Biden.
Neither President Biden nor anyone in his administration has suggested that CRT, as understood by Superintendent Balow, will be required curriculum in our schools. It is a manufactured social media fantasy to which our superintendent and some legislators have fallen prey. Even Superintendent Balow admits that CRT is not on the radar in any K-12 district in Wyoming.
I’m not privy to Superintendent Balow’s motives, but it appears she is looking for a cause that will provide better traction should she decide to seek higher office. Speaker Pelosi is an easy target in Wyoming and distorting CRT is currently in vogue on Fox News. The Superintendent’s rhetoric will appeal to certain voters and donors but will do nothing to improve K-12 education.
I am fine with ambition, I champion aspiration, and I admire people who think their ideas will compel people to action. But it is irresponsible when an elected public official politicizes her office and makes everyone who works there complicit.
DAVE THROGMORTON, Rawlins