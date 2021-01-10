Throgmorton: Lummis has embarrassed Wyoming

Editor:
It is embarrassing that Sen. Lummis, even prior to being officially sworn into her new office, has shamed Wyoming by joining with Sen. Cruz from Texas and ten others to formally challenge president-elect Biden’s electoral college victory. The frightening part is that Lummis has, heretofore in her public career, shown herself to be a cautious, fact-driven decision maker. And now? She either cannot distinguish theater from reality, or she is playing a game by attaching herself to fringe characters she perceives as her constituency. Some members of our legislature notwithstanding, Wyoming is not populated with fruitcakes who can’t handle the truth; she makes Wyoming look foolish. Even Senator Barrasso, a champion among President Trump’s sycophants, has enough respect for the electoral process and a solid enough grasp of reality that he, too, has criticized Cruz’s escapade.
Lummis’ folly is dangerous. She is challenging the integrity of thousands of volunteer poll workers in states that did not vote as she wished they had. She would disenfranchise millions of voters simply to assuage the humiliation and anger of soon-to-be former President Trump. She is challenging the sovereignty of individual states to conduct their elections under rules they have chosen. She is substituting her wishes for the efforts of local and state election officials to make the process as inclusive and safe as possible during a virulent pandemic. She is ignoring multiple recounts and lost court cases, all of which soundly debunk claims of voter fraud. And, as one of two senators from our state, she is making Wyoming complicit in her fringe foolishness.