Throgmorton: Lummis has embarrassed Wyoming

It is embarrassing that Sen. Lummis, even prior to being officially sworn into her new office, has shamed Wyoming by joining with Sen. Cruz from Texas and ten others to formally challenge president-elect Biden’s electoral college victory. The frightening part is that Lummis has, heretofore in her public career, shown herself to be a cautious, fact-driven decision maker. And now? She either cannot distinguish theater from reality, or she is playing a game by attaching herself to fringe characters she perceives as her constituency. Some members of our legislature notwithstanding, Wyoming is not populated with fruitcakes who can’t handle the truth; she makes Wyoming look foolish. Even Senator Barrasso, a champion among President Trump’s sycophants, has enough respect for the electoral process and a solid enough grasp of reality that he, too, has criticized Cruz’s escapade.