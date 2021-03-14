Throgmorton: Radical right and radical left

Editor:

I would like to respond to this paragraph in a March 1 article entitled “State lawmakers pitch bill to regulate electrical grid for reliability:”

“The radical Left is attempting to destroy our Wyoming way of life by cancelling fossil fuels,” (Rep. Chuck) Gray said in a written statement. “Reliability on the grid would be destroyed by the radical Left’s actions. A reliable energy grid heats our homes and powers our businesses. (House Bill) 155 is designed to stop the radical Left from doing to Wyoming what they’ve already done to Texas, Colorado, and California. We saw in Texas what will happen if the radical Left wins on this issue.”

Here is my response:

“The radical Right is attempting to destroy our Wyoming way of life by cancelling market forces. Reliability on the grid would be destroyed by the radical Right’s actions. A reliable energy grid heats our homes and powers our businesses. My bill is to stop the radical Right from doing to Wyoming what they have done to Texas with its largely unregulated utility market. We saw in Texas what will happen if the radical Right wins on this issue: a government unable to serve a basic function to protect citizens during a crisis that was intense but short-lived.”

If this tripe is being passed off as serious political dialog in Cheyenne, we are indeed in trouble.

DAVE THROGMORTON, Rawlins

