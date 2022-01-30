Throgmorton: Superintendent is too important for amateurs

Editor:

It appears that our recently departed superintendent of public instruction who decided it was more fun to be a culture warrior than a serious educational administrator will be cloned. The three candidates recommended to the governor have zero years of complex educational administrative experience among them, but apparently have impeccable right-wing issue-du jour credentials.

The questions asked of the candidates according to the Casper Star-Tribune on Wednesday have absolutely no bearing on the role of state superintendent. Do you oppose mask mandates? Do you like former State Superintendent Cindy Hill? Do you dislike U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland?

Really?

Where were the questions about federally funded programs including the American Rescue Plan funds to mitigate the impact of COVID? There was no mention of the complicated nutrition and meal program that schools administer and the Superintendent oversees. Nor were candidates asked about on-going school improvement programs, or the process used to systematically review and revise curriculum standards. Perhaps most glaring was the absence of any questioning about the complicated funding mechanism for our educational system and plans to revise it considering declining mineral revenues.

The state superintendent role is too important to be handed over to amateurs or fringe players who pass the ideological test yet fail the expertise and knowledge portion of the interview. Our K-12 system deserves a state leader with more knowledge and skill and less ideological fervor than any of these candidates. If he values K-12 education, Governor Gordon should reject all three.

DAVE THROGMORTON, Rawlins

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0