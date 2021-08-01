 Skip to main content
Throgmorton: We have a strong, determined representative from Wyoming
Editor:

I am proud and grateful that Representative Cheney is Wyoming’s voice in the U.S. House of Representatives at this moment in history. When the dust finally settles on the Trump administration, I am certain she will be seen as the standard bearer for democracy. The questions she posed in her opening comments of the Select Committee hearing are precisely the questions that must be answered, and I am glad we have a strong, determined representative from Wyoming asking them.

DAVE THROGMORTON , Rawlins

 

