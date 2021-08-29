Throgmorton: Wyoming should take in Afghan refugees

Editor:

In recent days several governors, including Spencer Cox of Utah and Jared Polis of Colorado, have written to President Biden offering to settle as many refugees from the unfolding events in Afghanistan as they can.

Governor Cox wrote “As you may already know, Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees. Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities. Please advise us in the coming days and weeks how we can assist.”

Governor Polis took a slightly different approach, noting that “Our veteran community knows the value of the role these Afghans played overseas, and our greater Colorado community shares with you American values of humanitarianism and compassion. Colorado stands ready to receive Afghan refugees. Please advise on how Colorado can assist.”