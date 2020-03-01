Tierney: Thank you to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #9

Editor:
American Legion Auxiliary Post #9 Volunteers
Thank you for all of the care packages! We shared them with all of the soldiers of the 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion here in Kuwait and Iraq. The soldiers are all very grateful for the care packages and even more so for what it represents: support back home. Having this support makes our deployment a much easier time. On behalf of all the soldiers of C BTRY 2-300 FA BN, I would like to express our gratitude to all of the volunteers that took the time to put these packages together. We posted a picture with some of the soldiers and the care packages together. It is posted on our Facebook page “2-300th Field Artillery” if you would like to share that photo with all the volunteers.
Our soldiers are all very eager to return to their families, friends and communities. We are reminded of what we fight for in our communications back to the States. Going into the New Year, the morale of our soldiers is high and that is due in no small measure to all of the support and effort you have put into these care packages. On behalf of all the C BTRY soldiers, Powder River!
CPT. TIMOTHY TIERNEY, Commander, C Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion