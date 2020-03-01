Tierney: Thank you to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #9

Thank you for all of the care packages! We shared them with all of the soldiers of the 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion here in Kuwait and Iraq. The soldiers are all very grateful for the care packages and even more so for what it represents: support back home. Having this support makes our deployment a much easier time. On behalf of all the soldiers of C BTRY 2-300 FA BN, I would like to express our gratitude to all of the volunteers that took the time to put these packages together. We posted a picture with some of the soldiers and the care packages together. It is posted on our Facebook page “2-300th Field Artillery” if you would like to share that photo with all the volunteers.