Time to take back the Republican Party

Editor:

I appreciate the truth and record straightening information in last Sunday's op-ed by Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. It was refreshing to read true Republican pushback on the lies of our former President and his propagandist Mike Lindell about our state elections.

The Republican party is battling for the soul that was developed by Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan and Al Simpson. There is starting to be push back to regain the party's soul by true Republicans like Sen. Cale Case, Rep. Landon Brown and recently Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.

We need to stand up and speak out against the radical right wing of the Republican party in our great state of Wyoming.

BILL LEE, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0