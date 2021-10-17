Townsend: Actions have consequences

I didn't get polio and an iron lung because I was vaccinated. We stopped congenital deafness by getting the measles vaccine. And now we are becoming a liberal nanny state by actually offering to pay somebody to get vaccinated and stay healthy! Conservatism would have the citizen accept the consequences of their own decisions and not have the taxpayer pay for an unfortunate outcome. Conservative policy would be that if a person decides to not get vaccinated, fine. That is their decision to make. But if they are a public servant who gets hospitalized for COVID then our tax dollars (paid health care benefits) do not pay for the expenses as they had made the choice to not prevent their own illness. And if they lose time off to quarantine then why should the taxpayer continue to pay their salary?